The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has informed Milton that work on the bascule or drawbridge bridge is set to start on Sunday, March 7 and run through Friday, April 30.
The work will include structural steel repairs, cleaning and painting operations.
Traffic will be impacted seven days a week, both days and nights.
The following travel restrictions will apply:
Between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the northbound and southbound directions on Granite Avenue.
Between the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., alternating closures of the northbound and southbound travel lanes will take place on Granite Ave. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions.
Officials said that some nighttime operations will generate noise between March 21 and 31. The Contractor will be implementing noise mitigation measures during the overnight hours to reduce the noise emissions from the painting equipment, according to a notice on the Town of Milton website
