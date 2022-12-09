The developers of the mixed-use building at 440 Granite Ave. have proposed a major redesign of the project that eliminates a controversial fifth floor and decreases the number of units.
The revised plans were met with mixed reactions when they came before the Board of Appeals on Nov. 30.
The next step will be a date before the Planning Board, where the earlier design faced months of hearings last year.
The new scaled back design from Oranmore Enterprises calls for the building to be four floors and reduces the number of condominium units from 34 to 26, including three affordable ones.
It drops the height down to what is allowed without a variance.
It continues to call for the use of an underground parking stacker system to provide the bulk of the 41 parking spaces for residents and also includes areas to park up to 40 bicycles.
The redesign reduces the amount of commercial space in the building to 1,500 square feet and also provides six off-street parking spaces for patrons to use during the day.
Attorney Marion McEttrick, who represents the developer, asked the Board of Appeals to give an indication of whether the project has a chance of gaining its support before bringing it back for site plan approval by the Planning Board.
The reaction from the board was mixed with Board of Appeals Chair John Leonard urging the two other members to be open to the future.
The three members of the board gave an indication of where they stood.
Appeals Board member Jeffrey Mullan said that the project has improved but still has “a ways to go.”
“If this came to the board in this version or a modified version, it would be seriously considered. I just don't think we know enough,” he said.
Appeals Board member Nick Gray said that he doesn’t believe the project meets the “first prong” of the qualification for a use variance since it does not show that the challenges faced by the applicant constitute an actual substantial hardship.
“Tonight I could not support the eight variances we’re being asked to support,” he said. “I’m always in favor of getting more input from the Planning Board.”
Leonard said he was “thrilled” that everyone associated with this project has been participating in good faith.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.