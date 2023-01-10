The need has never been greater and the town’s contribution to the Milton Resident Fund (MRF) to help those in need has never been larger as well.
The Select Board members, acting as the Gov. Stoughton Fund trustees, voted on Dec. 21 to give the MRF a gift of $120,000 for the upcoming year.
That will be combined with an estimated $130,000 from other sources that flow from donors and individuals and will make up the $250,000 that Noreen Kearney Dolan, who manages the MRF, expects she will need in 2023 to help Milton residents who need help with bills such as housing, fuel, and food.
Dolan said that in the more than three years she has worked with the MRF, the Gov. Stoughton trustees granted $75,000 in July 2019; $35,000 in April 2020 due to COVID stresses, $80,000 in calendar year 2021, and $85,000 in 2022.
The most recent gift of $120,000 was for the upcoming year 2023, is the largest she has seen, and comes as several federal COVID subsidies are set to expire, she said.
During the Dec. 21 Select Board meeting, Town Administrator Nicholas Milano said that as of mid-December, there was $5,473,108 in the fund, including about $5 million from the sale of the property.
That also included roughly $123,000 of discretionary interest that was available for the Gov. Stoughton Trustees to distribute, he said.
“The fund will continue to accrue interest and potential investment income that can be used to fund grants by the trustees,” Milano said.
Although Dolan asked for $110,000, Select Board member Mike Zullas said, “I can think of no better way to meet the needs than with the Gov. Stoughton fund and make sure that you’re fully funded. Would you take $120,000?”
Other Select Board members praised the work and Select Board member Erin Bradley said that Dolan works with senior citizens in Milton to fill out applications for assistance and has received an abundance of requests for fuel assistance this year.
