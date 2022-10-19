For Meryl and Bruce Manin, the road back to business has been a winding path.
Now they and their shiny collection of jewelry have been safely installed at 4 Franklin St. in East Milton.
Meryl is clear that the difficulties with their old landlord and the pandemic have led to changes for the better in the business she and her husband own.
With their new landlord, Falconi Companies, there is now off street parking for the jewelry shop in a lot off Franklin Street.
Parking is only part of the package.
Display cases line the lobby of the new shop. That leads to a sitting area for customers.
In the back a separate room, filled with jewelers tools provides space for work on repairs - all done on site.
More has changed than the shop’s location. Three years ago, the couple worked long hours and offered an array of products.
Now the focus is on personal service. Appointments can be made by calling 617-696-1495. While the emphasis in the display cases is on diamonds.
Meryl says they are happy to order whatever items their customers need and she points out that they are happy to handle walk-in customers during their regular hours.
Those regular hours are a bit more brief these days but appointments deliver customized service.
The shop that has been a landmark in the Square for more than 75 years has taken on new life.
