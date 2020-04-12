Happy Easter

Several Interfaith Social Services’ Bunny Basket program volunteers stand in front of a wall of finished baskets last month before Coronavirus closed public gatherings. Two dozen volunteers from Milton and other communities assembled nearly 500 baskets to be distributed to the children of Interfaith’s food pantry clients.

