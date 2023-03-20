The Milton High School Class of 2023 was the big winner March 8 when the Harlem Wizards played Milton High faculty in the Copeland gymnasium.
The near sell-out crowd was treated to basketball tricks and first rate showmanship.
MHS faculty members Jennie Belliveau and Patty Paruris organized the show and dozens of volunteers made the event work.
