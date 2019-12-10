Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton), a member of Beth Israel Lahey Health, recently named three community members, including two Milton residents, to the non-profit hospital’s board of trustees.
Harris Collins is an executive vice president in valuation and advisory at CBRE. He joined CBRE in 1991 and is responsible for all aspects involved in completing appraisal and consulting reports on all property types, including hotels, offices, retail, industrial, and multi-family spaces.
Collins is a Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine certified appraiser and a member of the Appraisal Institute and the Counselors of Real Estate. He is also a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a past member of the leadership board of the New England Chapter of the Counselors of Real Estate.
Collins has served on BID-Milton’s board of overseers since 2006 and is a member of the hospital trustees’ finance committee. He lives in Milton with his wife Melinda and their two children.
Theresa Gaffney leads the Health Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) offering globally for Accenture Operations. In this role, she manages the development and enhancement of Health BPO’s services and delivery.
Gaffney is a healthcare professional with more than 19 years of experience in healthcare information technology and planning and solution management, preceded by 15 years of experience in business/relationship development, strategic planning, marketing, and sales support as well as regulatory compliance in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries.
Gaffney has served on the BID-Milton board of overseers and is a member of the hospital trustees’ patient care and quality committee. She lives in Milton with her husband, Brian Gilmore.
Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan was also named to the hospital’s board of trustees.
This 17-member board, the governing body of the hospital, is responsible for developing and reviewing its overall mission and strategy as well as its financial health and sustainability.
“We are delighted that Harris and Theresa have accepted the invitation to join the board to represent the community’s interests in the growth and operations of the hospital,” BID-Milton President Richard Fernandez said. “Both are successful business professionals, leaders in the community, and strong supporters of BID-Milton. We look forward to working with them to help guide the hospital’s continued growth into a regional community hospital noted for its quality of care and patient engagement.”
(Editor’s note: The Board of Trustees is the new name for the hospital’s Board of Directors. The position is unpaid.)
