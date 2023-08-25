Here at Harte Dental we love giving back to the local community and we are excited to announce Toy Story 2 will be playing at Kelly Field on Saturday, August 26 due to rain on today! Buzz Lightyear will be your host with some fun trivia, and Harte Dental is providing everything to you for FREE, including popcorn, ice cream by The Ice Creamsmith, and glow sticks! Glow sticks to be provided by the wonderful Grigorio family! Come on down and don’t forget a picnic blanket! Save the date! August 26 at 7:30pm! We will let you know shortly if our reindeer also needs to be canceled due to wet conditions. Stay tuned! Sorry for all the rain!
