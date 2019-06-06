Milton High School held its 149th graduation on June 2, with the Class of 2019 marking the first graduation without a valedictorian or salutatorian speaker. The school committee abolished the academic ranking of students in 2018.
At the Sunday afternoon ceremony inside the Copeland Field House, 240 graduates received their diplomas, with family and friends filling the audience.
Chair of the Milton School Committee, Sheila Egan Varela, addressed the audience first, telling the graduates that when the renovated high school on Gile Road opened in 2004, the seniors were not yet a part of the town’s public school system. The 15-year passage in the graduates, or anyone’s life, includes victories and challenges.
“Savor those memories, both the good and the bad,” Varela said.
Graduation is one moment in a lifetime of experiences, she explained.
“Be in the journey, be in the moment,” Varela said. “Keep at it.”
Today won’t be the only door you walk through, said Varela to the Class of 2019. “There will be plenty of doors, plenty of moments that will lead to your success.”
Varela continued on a theme of personal and professional building on foundations set earlier.
“We live in uncertain times, it is up to you to craft the future,” and repeating her advice to last year’s graduates, “always hold a piece of Milton in your heart.”
Senior class student speaker Karisa Rose Lasoff encouraged her classmates to realize the importance of their academic journey and who helped them along that emotional path.
“We’ve shared our youth together,” Lasoff said, speaking of her classmates’ journey from elementary to middle and high school. “We have grown together.”
Lasoff, who will attend Georgia Institute of Technology next year, counseled her classmates to “make time to remember how much your family has loved and supported you all these years.”
