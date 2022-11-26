The Milton High Football team is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The start time is somewhat flexible as the game follows an earlier division game.
The Wildcats will square off against Wakefield Memorial in the Division 3 Super Bowl.
They beat Braintree 42-0 on Thanksgiving Day and beat Hanover 32-30 on Nov. 18 in playoff action.
(0) comments
