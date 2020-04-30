Thanking the heroes

Hospital staff of BID-Milton watch the first responders rolling rally April 28.

At shift change on April 28, area first responders, including the Milton Police and Fire departments, saluted the staff of BID-Milton, for working through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. About 100 vehicles with first responders from Milton, Canton, Quincy, Stoughton and Boston took part. See the May 7 issue of the Milton Times for an array of photos.

