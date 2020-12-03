The Residences at East Milton is the fourth major 40B housing development to officially make its way onto the slate of the Board of Appeals.
Those hearings are likely to be contentious as scores of residents and abutters to the six newest projects to come before the town have already expressed strong opposition.
The following hearings are scheduled:
On Dec. 10, the 582 Blue Hill Ave. development of 118 apartments, including 29 affordable units at the McGinley mansion and Ellen Biddle Shipman gardens, are set for a public hearing. Comprehensive Land Holdings and its principals Stephen, Joseph and Jacob Tamposi, are seeking to raise the building and gardens and reflect some of the architectural aspects of them.
On Dec. 15, a hearing is scheduled to start for the project known as the Icehouse at 485-487 Blue Hills Pkwy. The property in the past housed an ice harvesting business on Pope’s Pond. The developer, Charles Bosworth of the David A. Bosworth Co. Inc., is seeking to put 52 condominium units in new buildings on the property, including 14 affordable units. Bosworth and his co-developer Paul Driscoll are also considering adding a small commercial space at the site.
On Dec. 17, the review of plans for 648 Canton Ave. is set to begin. Comprehensive Land Holdings and the Tamposi family are seeking to build 124 apartments of which 31 will be affordable at the site of a single-family mansion.
Two other 40Bs currently pending in town are Tamposi family projects for 16 units at 16 Amor Road and 20 apartments at 936 Brush Hill Road.
The Select Board is currently compiling the town’s response to the company’s application for site approval.
