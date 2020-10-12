The Standish Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community is hosting “Heart, Hugs, and Hope: A Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group” on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
Dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia isn’t easy, so it is helpful to share concerns and personal experiences with others who understand what you’re going through.
Participants will also learn about proven strategies to help them better care for family members. If interested, call or text 617-298-5656 and you will receive the Zoom meeting information.
You may also email lbasler@standishvillage.com or efoley@standishvillage.com.
