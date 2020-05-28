Signs painted with red hearts placed in front of homes popped out at Aislinn Mershon on a trip to visit her grandparents on the South Shore earlier this spring.
The coronavirus crisis has started and the signs were put out in support of all of the essential workers, including health care workers like her mom.
Since then, the junior at Milton High School, who came down with COVID-19 soon after that trip, has been immersed in making handmade painted signs with hearts on them, at least 376.
Thanks to family friend Debbie Alsebai, those signs are part of a new fundraising initiative called the Neponset Neighbors Together Fund, a unique public-private partnership administered through the United Way.
“I wanted to be able to help people,” said Aislinn Mershon during a recent visit to the family’s backyard on Lodge Street that has been transformed into a production line with saw horses, banquet tables, and extra drying space in the garage.
She said that if helping people in Milton is good, helping people all over the area is even better.
Aislinn, along with her mother Beth and sister Brynne, a freshman at Milton High, were recently released from quarantine after they contracted the disease. The girls have had no symptoms except for a possible sore throat.
Beth Mershon, a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, said she had only one symptom: the loss of smell and taste.
On May 3, she got out a bottle of coconut extract to make a cake for Aislinn’s 17th birthday and thought it had lost its potency.
“Aislinn said, ‘It smells fine,’” said Beth Mershon, who then reported this to work.
Fast forward: Beth Mershon tested positive for COVID-19. After several weeks recovering, she said she is expected to receive clearance soon to go back to work. She has passed 10 days without symptoms and is no longer contagious.
Beth Mershon said she typically works on Ellison 7, a medical surgical floor, but was transferred to an intensive care unit to treat COVID-19 patients.
“It was crazy. There was a lot of reshifting to help out with more patients,” she said.
Beth Mershon said it is a little liberating to know that she can’t contract the disease again, but the issues faced by many of the patients most seriously affected by the disease are sobering. Even among those who survived, many will likely have lifelong lung, kidney, and additional issues, she said.
Beth Mershon said they were fortunate that the visit to her parents happened before she contracted the disease since they are in their 80s.
She said that staying away from other family members is not possible for many people who live in multi-generational households.
Beth Mershon pointed out that the challenges faced by many of those in the crowded area “became even more real after I got it.”
With lots of time to work on the hearts but unable to go anywhere, Beth Mershon said it was Alsebai who came through, making Costco runs and trips to Home Depot for lumber and paint for the hearts.
She said the hearts should be for all of the unsung heroes like personal care attendants and environmental staff at the hospital as well.
“Then there are the Costco workers, those at Amazon and Home Depot,” Beth Mershon said.
She said she and Alsebai have been part of the unofficial “music moms” group that sits together at football games while their children play in the marching band.
As a precaution, the hearts have been stored away in boxes for several weeks to make sure that they contain no hints of the virus.
Aislinn Mershon said that once she, her mom, and her sister were put on lockdown, the production pace picked up.
The family likes to do home projects and Aislinn had worked with power tools as part of the set crew for theater productions.
The stencils for the hearts took some trial and error and binder dividers from her old notebooks didn’t work — the painting techniques, likewise.
The hearts come in two sizes – the result of cutting eight-foot boards into either six or eight sections. The boards were the longest that fit easily inside the family car.
Aislinn Mershon said she had to take a break from the production line recently while she prepared and took three Advanced Placement tests and school work is still continuing for now.
She’s still enjoying making the heart signs.
“If they need more signs, I’ll make them,” she said, smiling.
Signs can be purchased and delivered through the United Way website or at the Coffee Break Cafe locations at 24 Central Ave., Milton, or 680 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park. For delivery or purchase contact Debbie Alsebai at alsebai@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.