Though fall has just begun, most local social service agencies have already begun preparations for what should be an incredibly busy holiday season.
Quincy-based Interfaith Social Services, which provide South Shore families with emergency food, mental health counseling, and homelessness prevention services, including Milton, has already seen a marked increase in the number of people signing up for holiday assistance programs.
The holiday season is a particularly difficult time for the families Interfaith serves, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only added more stress. The agency is gearing up to ensure that the 700 children they serve will be able to receive not only emergency food and a Thanksgiving meal, but also gifts for the holidays.
“It’s incredibly important to us to try to spread a little bit of joy to our client families during the holidays,” said Rick Doane, Interfaith’s executive director. “We provide them with the basic necessities they need, but thanks to our generous donors, we’re also able to provide a bit of holiday magic for the children as well.”
Interfaith is seeking donors to sponsor client families through its Help for the Holidays program. Interested donors will sign up to purchase gifts for a child and receive the child’s age and interests. A $50 to $75 spending range is suggested for each sponsored child. Donors can sign up at http://bit.ly/ISSholidays.
Businesses, organizations. and faith communities are welcome to sponsor families or run toy drives to support the program. To do so, contact Emily Ryan, family and children program coordinator, at eryan@interfaithsocialservices.org.
