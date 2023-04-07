Administrative Assistant
PT assistant needed. Job duties include, but are not limited to: assisting with ad management; some financial duties - bookkeeping skills and billing/invoicing experience a plus; standing-in for other employees as needed; newspaper deliveries occasionally.
Please send cover letter and resume to june@miltontimes.com. Notice will be posted until the job is filled.
