Have you wondered about those plastic sleeves on new street trees around town?
Called tree gators or watering bags, they hold and gradually release 15 gallons to tree roots over eight hours without run-off to help young trees survive their first year or two of heat and drought and are then removed.
Though the Department of Public Works under Chase Berkeley has a watering program, new trees need extra help.
If you have a hose to reach and fill a nearby watering bag twice a week through October, tree survival will be higher.
