A “couple” additional positive cases of COVID-19 at Milton High School prompted the district to make the decision on Oct. 26 to transition to fully remote learning for two weeks.
“We do not have the necessary staffing to safely keep the building open in the hybrid model,” School Superintendent James Jette said in a statement.
Jette explained that it was a “couple of cases” that impacted the high school. Those infected with COVID are required to isolate, and their close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days, according to guidelines.
The school is expected to reopen on Nov. 10.
The pause in the hybrid model comes at a time when positive cases are on the rise in Milton, the state and the nation.
“The Milton Public Schools are committed to providing our students as much in person learning in a safe environment as possible,” Jette said. “To close any of our schools is a very difficult decision.”
St. Mary of the Hills School also transitioned to remote learning for two-weeks this week after one case in its community. Public health officials determined the case did not originate at the school, Principal Julie Marotta said.
As of Oct. 21, town officials said there were 14 positive cases dispersed through Milton’s six public schools.
Parents of Pierce Middle School, which returned from a two-week closure on Oct. 19, also received a letter warning them of the increasing number of cases.
“Pierce is not closing as of yet,” Jette said in an email on Oct. 27.
Milton Public Schools opted to give families a choice this year between a hybrid model with a mix of in-school and remote learning, or fully remote learning.
Jette said the schools use several data points for evaluating safety, including state education and public health data, local data, and the impact on the school community.
Jette urged residents to help control the spread of COVID-19 and to stay home when not feeling well.
