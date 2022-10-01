With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer.
Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”
Perkins, who has shepherded students and staff at the school for the past 43 years, came to the difficult decision over time that there is no way the one and a half story building could ever justify the expense of renovation for modern school use.
Faced with no other option, the house that is situated just feet off of the roadway will be demolished unless someone wants to move it from the site.
The town Historical Commission started the clock on a demolition delay that will expire in October 2023.
If no one takes it away, the small home, known in the state’s historic database as the “Henry Austin Whitney Cottage #1,” will be no more despite its interesting history as part of an early estate in town.
Both Perkins and Commission Chair Steve O’Donnell admit it is unlikely that anyone will step up to move the house, even with its rich history and the remnants of its former charm, but they’d love to see it happen.
Perkins said that Delphi, a small private school, bought the property in 1980 and has since renovated and expanded the main brick and stucco former barn on the site for school use.
The building has a sizable granite block foundation and once served as the Whitney Estate’s barn and stable.
The property also came with two cottages.
“Cottage #2” was the gardener’s house and now houses school staff.
The smaller one “#1,” now with its clapboard painted white, was once the home of the estate manager or caretaker Samuel Somes and various estate workers.
It was later rented and renovated and at one time was the home of the school’s dean before being left vacant in 2016.
Perkins said that while the cottage has some street appeal left, inside it is a mishmash of falling horsehair plaster and needs work.
