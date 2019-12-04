Milton homeowners will see a 2.9 percent increase in their property tax bills for the current fiscal year that ends next June while commercial properties will see a 3.3 percent increase.
The Select Board approved tax classifications on Nov. 13 that shift a greater burden on businesses during a time when property values have continued to rise.
Town Chief Appraiser Bob Bushway said that the tax bills that go out at the end of December will show the new property values and reflect the new rates. The bills for the two previous quarters were preliminary bills.
The new property assessments are done based on the sales of properties and the goal is to have equitable valuations on all properties in town.
“We’re constantly looking at comparable sales and inspecting properties,” Bushway said.
The total value of all properties in town is now roughly $6 billion, including new construction. The total amount to be raised this year is $85,139,369 and represents a 3.4 percent increase over the fiscal year 2019 tax levy.
While the Select Board sets the tax classification framework, the Board of Assessors calculates the actual rates in cooperation with the state Department of Revenue.
The amount to be raised is set by Town Meeting voters, who approve the budget.
Bushway said the price of the average single family home has increased in value from $713,849 last year to $737,878, representing a 3.4 percent increase.
Under the classification set on Nov. 13, the average tax bill on that home will rise by $272 to $9,681 for the current year.
A more detailed story appears in the Nov. 28 issue of the Milton Times in print and in the e-edition.
