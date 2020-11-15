Under the ongoing pandemic circumstances, including the hybrid and remote school classroom options, the Cunningham Elementary School held its Veterans Day program virtually. The students at Cunningham in words and art thanked military veterans and recognized these brave men and women for their service.
For more see the Milton Times issue of Nov. 19.
