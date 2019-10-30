Dedicated during the Oct. 20 service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on Randolph Avenue, this stained glass window features the ability to see the world outdoors while incorporating traditional opaque colors of a stained glass window. Designed by Jim Anderson with work by Lisa Elliott, the window now adorns a corner of the front of the church.
Incorporated into the window design at its base are the words: “Given to the glory of God in honor of the women of St. Michael’s.”
Story, more photos in the Oct. 31 edition.
(Photo by Jim Scherer)
