A recommendation for a uniform two-hour parking restriction in Milton’s three business areas has been put on hold for now.
The Select Board on July 17 said it wants to gather more input before making a final decision about the move that would eliminate the shorter restrictions of 15 and 30 minutes or one-hour parking spots.
The Milton Chamber of Commerce’s request for the standardized two-hour postings came from a desire to give shoppers and visitors a little more time on visits to the three areas in East Milton Square, Central Avenue, and the area near Lower Mills.
The Traffic Commission, an advisory board to the Select Board, and Police Chief John King, have also endorsed the proposal since it would simplify enforcement and logistics.
“The concept is that (the Chamber of Commerce) would like people to be able to park and visit numerous businesses without having to worry about moving their vehicles,” said Chase Berkeley, director of the town’s Department of Public Works and chair of the Traffic Commission.
“Many of the business districts have a variety of time restrictions. Within the span of one block, you may have 15 minutes, a half hour, one hour, and two hours. It’s very difficult from an enforcement end to patrol.”
