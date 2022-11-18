It’s about 7:15 a.m. on a bright fall day and Katie Williams parks her car near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Edge Hill Road.
Dressed in a reflective coat, Williams pulls on day-glow gloves with red palms and scans the streets for school children who often come with parents, dogs and younger siblings.
With a hand raised, Williams steps out into traffic with confidence, stopping traffic in one direction and then the other before telling a boy and his sister they can cross.
A little closer to the Cunningham and Collicot elementary schools, Twanda Moore takes up her station where she has a signalized crosswalk but also has to stop traffic to let buses pull across busy Edge Hill Road.
A young girl walking alone looks over at her and yells, “Hey, Ms. Tee, you know what to do.”
Moore laughs and waves and explains that she has volunteered to text the girl’s mom, a widow with a baby at home, each day to let her know her daughter has arrived safely at school.
With a shrug, she calls it a small bit of compassion.
“We’re all in this town together,” said Moore, who raised four daughters. “I like that I’m helping people.”
Williams and Moore, both from Milton, are two of the town’s roughly 18 crossing guards who stand on some of the town’s busiest areas near public and parochial schools in town. Their work takes place during the high traffic times when cars back up and frustrated drivers abound.
Milton Police Lt. Mark Alba, who as community services officer works with the crossing guards, said the guards included those who have done the work for decades and others who come in and out of it.
“It’s a very important job, obviously. They handle the safety of the children in town,” Alba said. “I get a lot of compliments on their work ethic. They’re very friendly, too. It’s a unique situation. The hours are specific and fit some lifestyles. Sometimes they come and go quickly.”
He said the department is often looking for new guards and substitutes who are willing to work an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon. New guards are typically paired with more experienced ones until they master the craft.
