While cases of the coronavirus continue to multiply in this country and across the globe, officials in Milton say they are prepared and ready.
To protect themselves, residents should focus on good self-care like handwashing and covering their coughs, according to officials.
At Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton), all staff and clinicians have received training on how to deal with a patient with the coronavirus but no cases have been reported there.
“We are prepared should a patient present with a suspected or confirmed case of the virus,” said Melissa Merwede, BID-Milton’s manager of infection prevention. “We’ve done a lot of education with clinicians and staff so they understand what they need to know to respond appropriately.”
She said the symptoms of the virus are a fever or feverishness combined with a cough or other respiratory symptoms.
Anyone coming in for treatment with those symptoms would be first asked to put on a face mask. Then the person will be further screened to see if he or she traveled into China in the past 14 days or had contact with someone who might have been exposed to the virus within the past two weeks.
“Unfortunately, it looks an awful lot like the flu,” said Merwede, who has been at BID-Milton for about three years.
“We are currently experiencing a high number of influenza cases, but this is expected this time of the year,” she said.
In addition, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have been presenting recently during what Merwede called its typical seasonal pattern.
Although as many as 10 patients at a time have been hospitalized for the flu and RSV, Merwede said no one with coronavirus has been seen at the hospital.
This is the top advice Merwede advises people who want to keep healthy to follow these guidelines:
Regularly wash your hands with soap, for as long as it takes to sing the ABCs or “Happy Birthday.”
Sneeze and cough into your sleeve or bent elbow to completely cover your sneeze or cough. Don’t cough into your hands.
Keep your hands away from your face and eyes.
Stay home if you think you’re sick, and limit contact with others.
Get vaccinated for the flu.
Wearing a mask is unnecessary. The only time this can be helpful is if you are sick and don’t want to spread your illness to others.
