(Second in a series)
It wasn’t a snow day but for Chandler Sumpter, the result in the age of remote learning was just about as good.
The Glover Elementary School fifth-grader was one of several students who got a partial day off from school when a windstorm knocked out electricity to their homes in early October.
“I couldn’t get into my meeting,” said Chandler, sounding a bit like a businessman but with the wide grin of a student.
His mother, Shonda Sumpter, said she had to contact the school to let it know he would be rejoining school when the power came back on and not to put him down as absent.
“This is the new normal,” she said.
The Sumpters are one of about 3,500 students whose families chose Milton’s hybrid learning option when school restarted on Sept. 21.
On Oct. 19, it was her older son Jordan’s time to take a break from his new school routine when Milton High School was forced to close for two weeks due to additional COVID-19 cases there.
Jordan, a freshman at the high school, said he was fine with making the transition back to fully remote learning at his family’s Dexter Street home.
Shonda said that the hybrid model that mixes in-school and online learning is “going about as well as it can” for her family of “realists.”
She said that if the district is forced to go to full remote permanently, “We will survive in this house. They haven’t been complaining. They’re pretty resilient.”
With Jordan looking over his shoulder, Chandler deftly demonstrated how he goes to elementary school remotely every afternoon and all day Monday, Thursday, and every other Wednesday.
A few strokes of the computer keys and he was into Google Chrome and into his classroom with a list of his subjects that also feature small photo portraits of his teachers.
Chandler explained about “can do” and “must do” assignments and how, by checking for assignments, he was able to catch up on the work he missed in the power outage during the same week.
