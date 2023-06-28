The construction of the Icehouse 40B project on Blue Hills Parkway got underway recently with the demolition of the three buildings on the site.
The site will be cleared for the construction of a four-story, L-shaped condominium building that will include 52 condos, two commercial spaces, and both indoor and outside parking areas.
Of the 52 units, 13 will be considered affordable under government standards.
The project was considered a “friendly 40B” by town officials who negotiated many aspects of the work with the David A. Bosworth Company.
It gained approval from the Board of Appeals in September 2021 and is Milton’s first development to break ground under the terms of the anti-snob zoning law.
In the mid-1800s, the site was an ice harvesting business before the days of mechanical refrigeration.
During that time, Pope’s Pond, which abuts the rear of the property, was created by damming Pine Tree Brook.
Ice was taken from the pond and stored in buildings at 487 Blue Hills Pkwy. before being sold.
The Historical Commission unanimously agreed that the buildings, one of which dates back to 1876, and property are “historically significant” but under 40B, the developer did not need to preserve them.
In recent years, the property was the headquarters of an oil company run by Patrick McKeen and his family.
