Even though the past nine months have been like being caught in a whirlwind, local business owner Nancy Doyle said she has been amazed with the waves of gratitude that have hit her.
The news that small businesses would have to close down in March was devastating for Doyle who owns the Nutshell children’s clothing store and the Toy Chest at the Nutshell.
But it also brought first glimmers of hope when her staff members put their heads together with a whole range of creative ideas, including putting together 350 Easter Baskets and making home deliveries.
Another bright spot was when local customers continued to show up in person to the store she has operated at the Milton Fruit Center for nearly 19 years.
“I am so grateful that everyone stuck by the store,” said Doyle.
Most recently, it was another wave of support from the organizers of Milton Public School’s annual toy drive for those in need that hit her.
In a partnership with Doyle, the leaders of the drive encouraged those contributing to the toy drive to shop locally at the Toy Chest.
In return, Doyle said she held onto the toys until the drive was ended. Due to COVID-19 restrictions could not be stored on school property.
“We have this table in front of the registers that we use for social distancing,” she said, adding that her employees put an enormous box underneath the table. Those toys went to support the Milton Residents Fund and My Brother’s Keeper that distributes them to families in Milton and the region.
“It must have been six or seven times that we filled the box,” said Doyle.
She said it was heartwarming to have people supporting her local business, and donating to those who don’t have as much.
In particular, Doyle said that she was touched by the number of families that brought their kids with them so they would understand what it means to help others.
“So many kids left empty handed and what they picked went into the donation box,” she said.
The Nutshell was a children’s clothing and accessory store started in the 1970s. Doyle bought it about 19 years ago and expanded the space about 11 years ago to add the Toy Chest.
In March when the store was forced to close, along with all other businesses deemed non-essential, she said she had a store full of inventory for the upcoming Easter season and employees that she cares about like family.
“It’s really an experience shopping here,” Doyle said, adding it had always relied on personal service to each customer including gift wrapping and helping each customer pick the perfect gift.
“I felt so sick that no one had work. I was sick to my stomach,” said Doyle.
“The abruptness of the closure was particularly jarring to the small business owners,” she said. When they realized it was going to last a few months, it was time to pivot, and the creativity started flowing.
The Easter basket idea combined with home delivery and curbside pickup caught on.
“I was able to keep a lot of my staff employed,” she said. “We were doing anything that kept us going.”
The store also revived its ecommerce site for the Toy Chest, advertised and put up large signage in its large front windows.
For the months after Easter and until they were reopened fully in June, the store realized a loss of revenue that it will never recoup, she said.
Still she has come through it stronger.
Doyle said that the operations have never been more efficient even though they had to “weave and bob” through much of 2020. The store is now open seven days a week with full COVID-19 precautions and focused on rebuilding.
“I’ve never needed to work so creatively and so hard in all my years,” she said, ironically the pandemic “has made me better as a person and as a business person.”
