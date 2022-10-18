“The more things change, the more they stay the same” seems to be a fitting refrain for some town and school employees in recent months.
The most recent staffing change has Amy Dexter doing a boomerang and returning to her post as head of the finance department at Town Hall.
Dexter left the town accountant position in December of 2020 to take the post of assistant school superintendent for business administration that was vacated by Glenn Pavlicek.
Dexter said she will be returning to Town Hall as finance director on Oct. 17.
Meanwhile, Pavlicek was asked to come out of retirement and his possible reappointment could come as early as the Oct. 12 School Committee meeting.
Dexter said she is looking forward to working with new Town Administrator Nicholas Milano.
“I think that he and I will really work well together,” she said.
Dexter said her recent experience with the schools will be an asset to her in her town role that includes collaboration with the schools
The shift comes as work on the budget for the fiscal year that will start July 1, 2023 is beginning.
A graduate of Bentley University, Dexter worked for the town for 10 years before working for the School Department for two.
Milano has been on the job for several weeks, replacing former Town Administrator Mike Dennehy, whose post had been filled on an interim basis by Annemarie Fagan, who served as town administrator before Dennehy.
If he returns, Pavlicek will serve under Acting School Superintendent Janet Sheehan, who herself twice returned from retirement to serve the district.
Her position is still considered “acting” since the future of School Superintendent James Jette’s employment with the district remains unclear and he remains on paid leave.
Pavlicek graduated from Brown University with honors and received his master’s degree and doctorate from Northeastern University, both in Mathematics.
A former professor at Bridgewater State University, he served on a host of town committees before serving as assistant superintendent.
Pavlicek was most recently on the search committee that selected Milano as one of three finalists for the town administrator post.
