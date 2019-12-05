Adams Street resident Stephanie Leguia was talking with her neighbor Wenhan Huang about a Dogwood tree in his yard on Sunday when they heard a loud whooshing that sounded like a large rocket, followed by a huge thump.
Turning around, they were puzzled to see a large object that looked like a tarpaulin had landed about 25 feet away from them in Huang’s front yard.
They poked around the object, which had knocked a few small branches out of his Red Maple tree. It seemed to be oddly wrapped up, they saw the word Boeing, and noticed that there was a canister enfolded in it.
Since this neighborhood is constantly bombarded by the sounds of airplanes flying into to Logan International Airport, Leguia and Huang quickly surmised that it had fallen from an airplane or helicopter.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is investigating the incident, identified the object as an evacuation slide that fell off the right wing of Delta Air Lines Flight 405 as it made its approach to Logan.
The FAA said the pilot of the Boeing 767 that was arriving from Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris reported a loud noise shortly before noon on Dec.1.
A spokesman for Delta said the company “is investigating an inflatable over-wing slide that was retrieved following an aircraft’s landing into Boston’s Logan Airport. The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power.”
Leguia said that she was calm and curious at first, but about 15 minutes later, “I just started shaking.”
She was thinking about how close they had come to getting hit, and how Huang’s young daughter had been outside just minutes earlier.
“It was a miracle. No one was hurt,” Leguia said, adding that then she got angry.
