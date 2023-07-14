The Conservation Commission is awaiting reports from a hydrologist and environmental chemist before it makes a determination on a request from the town’s Parks and Recreation Department to replace the grass at Lower Gile Field with artificial turf.
The heated debate over the proposed project, which is close to Pine Tree Brook, has pitted those who say they fear the brook will be polluted by heat and “forever chemicals” and those who want the droves of Milton youth sports enthusiasts to say that better playing fields are needed to meet the demand.
The Parks and Recreation Department was granted financing for the fields at a Town Meeting a year ago with little discussion.
When they went before the Conservation Commission to get permission to build within 100 feet of the stream, however, they faced a backlash of opposition from neighbors who formed a support group called Grass for Gile.
This group raised concerns that the artificial turf contains chemicals called Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).
Supporters of the field, including some parents and many youth coaches, have also come forward in strong support of the field that is on the Milton High School campus on Gile Road that currently serves hundreds of children in several sports programs, including football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.
At the commission’s June meeting, Chair John Kiernan said that plans are in the works to hire a hydrologist from TetraTech who would be assisted by an environmental chemist.
“We, the commission, feel we need some guidance from an independent source,” said Kiernan, adding he was hopeful that initial findings will be available for review by the July 11 meeting.
He said that under state law, Milton will be responsible for paying for the work since it is the applicant. The consultants will be working independently for the commission.
Kiernan said the scope of the review will include looking at the impact of waterflow or sheet flow off of the proposed field, whether it is considered pervious or impervious.
“We don’t want to make a situation worse. One of our performance standards is the runoff. We have to make sure there’s no increase in the runoff,” he said.
Kiernan said that the consultants will be asked to provide complex data about the likely effects of chemical contaminants, including PFAS, getting into the water and the soils.
“We’ve got measures of PFAS in the soil. These are really low levels,” he said. “We need some scientific basis to say what’s the impact of that.”
