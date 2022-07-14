Student athletes will be paying about 30% more in the coming year but the cost will still be less than the charge in 2017. That was the year an override led to a reduction in athletic fees.
There is still a family cap on fees. It increased from $800 to $900 a family under the new rates.
And the option accepted unanimously by the school committee removes gate receipts from the budget.
For most high school sports, the new fee is $200, up from $150 a sport. The fee for ice hockey and swim teams have reached $350, up from $300.
The exception is the unified track program, which is now $125, also up $50.
The fees for playing sports at Pierce Middle School are going up 25% from $75 to $100.
The School Committee met virtually at 8 a.m. on July 6 with only a few items on the agenda.
The committee’s finance committee had met with Ryan Madden, the school system’s athletic director, before the meeting and the option presented to the full committee had been recommended at that meeting, according to Betty White, the School Committee member who chairs the finance subcommittee.
She pointed out that the fees have been the same for the past five years.
For more on this story read the Milton Times issue of July 14 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.