Pith paintings of the China Trade
When visiting a new place, it's not uncommon for travelers to purchase a postcard, send it back to friends, or keep it as a token of their trip. Sellers set up shop in popular areas, attracting tourists with impressive images and eye-catching illustrations.
Postcards—as a form of ubiquitous, practical, everyday art—say a great deal about the places we visit and how we choose to view them, but did you know that, nearly 200 years ago, postcard-like objects played a similar role in the China Trade?
In an effort to control the international trade in China—in which the Forbes family played a large role—the Qing Dynasty dictated that all trade be done through the port city of Canton.
The Chinese government's decision sparked the rise of numerous foreigner-oriented local markets and one product that drew Western interest was paintings made on pith.
Compared to earlier artforms intended for Western purchase, which were often painted in oils on bulky canvases or boards, pith paintings were inexpensive, small, and portable. Chinese-made art thus became far more accessible, no longer reserved only for the wealthiest of sea captains.
Pith is often misidentified as "rice paper," a falsehood magnified by the fact that it is neither made of rice nor a type of paper.
Cut from the tender cores of young Tetrapanax papyriferum trees (commonly called rice paper plants), preparing pith requires a high level of skill. When painted on with gouache, the unique cellular structure creates a velvety, even sparkling, quality to the art.
