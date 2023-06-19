Ukiyo-e Prints
Utagawa Hiroshige, considered the last great ukiyo-e artist, died in 1858.
A little over 20 years prior to that, he created a series of prints titled Ômi hakkei no uchi or Eight views of Ômi.
Hiroshige is one of the many artists whose work exists in the Forbes House Museum's collection of Asian art.
The museum wants to highlight a print by Hiroshige from the Ômi series recently researched from its collection: Katada Rakugan or Descending Geese at Katada.
The Forbes family was a family of world travelers and traders so the collection of Japanese ukiyo-e (a school of Japanese printmaking) is not out of character.
These prints were in the category of "meisho-e" or "famous places", which contributed to the burgeoning travel culture of 19th century Japan.
In 1834 or 1835, when Hiroshige's print was published, Lake Biwa in Omi province (now Shiga Prefecture) would have been a popular travel destination.
Katada Rakugan exhibits "bokashi,” a method of shading in printmaking that uses varied gradient printing.
Hiroshige was a master of this technique, considered to be one of the highest signs of skill in Japanese printmaking.
Hiroshige was greatly influenced by Katsushika Hokusai, famous for his print known as “The Great Wave.”
The MFA's current exhibit "Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence" features the work of the Edo period artist, and his influence on the works of Hiroshige is visible.
Hiroshige's work was also influential itself.
In 19th century Europe, many impressionist artists, such as Van Gogh and Monet, found inspiration in Japanese ukiyo-e prints of Edo period artists, including Hiroshige.
Van Gogh even copied Hiroshige's “The Plum Garden in Kameido.”
