About 60 people gathered for Milton’s fourth stand out for racial and social justice on May 25, the third anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.
Although the solemn commemoration event has shrunk in size over the years, those present were no less passionate about stating that it is up to the current generation to make the world better for the generations to come.
About a dozen residents from Fuller Village senior living turned out in force, many of them members of the Racial Justice Action Hour group that meets monthly to discuss issues around equality and justice.
Jeanne Bronk said it was the horror of the hatred in the way that Floyd died that has prompted her to join the protests.
“We want to have this day remembered,” she said. “It was the last straw for me, although it seems that much worse has happened since.”
The event was organized by Milton’s Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice and supported by many area groups that promote equity and inclusion for all.
Organizer Karen Groce-Horan said the standout against racism is an annual reminder that complacency is not an option in our country where racism and a legacy of discrimination continue to impact the lives of everyone of every race, ethnicity, or culture.
“What will we stand up against? Is it racism, inequity in our schools, workplaces, and communities? Is it fighting the ills, phobias, and ‘isms' in our society? What is it you are ready and willing to be an activist for?” Groce-Horan asked those gathered.
