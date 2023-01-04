The last two months have been a whirlwind of activity at Interfaith Social Services in Quincy with the organization running programs to make the holidays a little brighter for thousands of South Shore families.
This November, Interfaith distributed more than 1,500 Thanksgiving dinner meal packages, making it possible for nearly 4,000 local residents to sit down to a holiday meal.
In October, hundreds of children served by Interfaith’s food pantry went “shopping” for free Halloween costumes as part of a “Joy for Children” initiative.
Now the organization is wrapping up its final big holiday event of the year: “Help for the Holidays.”
“We begin our holiday preparations in August every year,” Interfaith’s Executive Director Rick Doane said. “While many people are still at the beach, we are sorting toys and figuring out what food items clients will get for their Thanksgiving meals.”
Interfaith Social Services operates one of Greater Boston’s largest emergency food pantries, a mental health counseling center, a thrift shop, and a homelessness prevention program.
Since 1947, Interfaith Social Services has been a safety net for thousands of children and families from the South Shore who are struggling to make ends meet.
“This year, our organization is celebrating 75 years of serving local families in need,” Doane said. “One of the founding principles of our organization was helping children. Seven decades later, we are still working toward that mission. We dedicate significant time and resources to bring joy to children who are living in difficult situations. If a family can’t afford to put food on their table, things like Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving meals, or holiday gifts can seem like a luxury. We believe that if a family is struggling to make ends meet, their children shouldn’t miss out on the milestones and joyous occasions of childhood.”
Interfaith relies on community donations for all of its holiday efforts. Hundreds of community members and businesses donate toys and other items that are distributed to families served by the food pantry.
The organization has seen a marked increase in need this year. Interfaith expects to serve more than 100 additional children compared to last year through the “Help for the Holidays” gift program.
The food pantry continues to see significant increases in demand as well.
“The need has never been greater,” Doane said. “We are serving more clients now than we were at the height of the pandemic. Inflation has hit local families hard. We are so grateful for the community’s efforts to help our programs keep up with the demand.”
As Interfaith finishes up its holiday gifts program, it is already gearing up for their next “Joy for Children” initiative.
In January, it will begin to ask community members to donate items for spring Bunny Baskets for the children served by the food pantry.
Anyone interested in helping with that program can email Program Coordinator Natalie McMenamin at natalie@interfaithsocialservices.org.
