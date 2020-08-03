In the best of times, the odd-shaped intersection of Neponset Valley Parkway, Brush Hill Road, and Milton Street has been tough to navigate, but those familiar with it are shaking their heads at the state’s recent improvements there and fearing the worst.
Several residents brought their concerns to the Select Board on July 22, seeking a change in the new pattern that removed a long-standing stop sign for drivers on Neponset Valley Parkway who are heading into Hyde Park over Paul’s Bridge.
Meanwhile, a left-hand turn lane has been added for traffic coming from Hyde Park, but there is no sign for vehicles staying left to continue onto Milton Street and they no longer have the right of way.
“Everyone who is familiar with this road is very concerned about this change,” said Roxanne Musto, who grew up on Milton Street.
According to Musto, the switch that was approved in 2012 by the state and the town and was implemented earlier this month without much notice has created “a really dangerous situation.”
(More on this appears in the Milton Times issue of July 30 in print as well as in the e-edition.)
