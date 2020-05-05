Many COVID-19 patients end up isolated and without their phones in an intensive care unit (ICU), unable to see or spend time with loved ones and, in extreme circumstances, not even able to say their final goodbyes due to prohibitions on hospital visitors.
As a practicing physician in Boston, Milton resident Dr. Rachel Hitt has often seen healthcare staff using their own personal phones to make these important connections.
For the past several weeks, the Hitt family, including Dr. Hitt’s husband John, together with the Robinson-Hughes family, including Mark Robinson and Tisa Hughes, have been coordinating donations of used but working devices and chargers (iPads, i-Phones, etc.) to be given to local New England hospitals and ICUs.
To date, the families have made donations to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, Carney Hospital, South Shore Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Rhode Island Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Milton residents and Academy students Sam and Ben Hitt, plus Grant Robinson, were among those who prepared donated devices for delivery to these area hospitals.
As they receive more devices, the families will continue to help other local institutions.
Devices need to have a camera and a charger and should have all personal data removed.
If you are able to donate, email Ipads4covidcare@gmail.com to receive instructions about how to “scrub” your personal data from the item. You must also remove your device from your iCloud account or it will be locked and the hospitals won’t be able to use it.
A member of the Hitt-Robinson-Hughes family team will coordinate a germ-free pick up from you and then coordinate with providers to deliver the devices. They will do their best to let you know where devices are donated. Since they are doing this as individuals (i.e. they are not a non- profit), they are not able to provide a tax receipt.
