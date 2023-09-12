It’s not always where you start or where you’re from, but where you end up. If you are good enough, they will find you.
Those two sayings ring true to one Isaiah Woodley.
While most of the football talent in the United States will come from places like Texas, California, Georgia, Florida, and so forth, Woodley comes from this town of just over 28,000.
Much of that talent will come from colleges, from conferences like the Big 10, or the Southeastern Conference. Woodley comes from a small community college in North Dakota.
At this very moment, the former Milton High star is on the same road as some of those players from football hotbeds. In a sense, he has surpassed many of them.
Through three games with the Regina Thunder of the Canadian Junior Football League’s Prairie Conference, Woodley has racked up an amazing 384 yards of receiving with three touchdowns while leading the Thunder to a perfect 3-0 start to the 2023 campaign.
This, coupled with the third-year receiver’s success from last season, has resulted in a huge step forward in his pursuit of his dream of becoming a professional football player.
In March, Woodley had the privilege of attending a combine for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.
There, after showing scouts what he could do in the 40-yard dash and shuttle as well as any routes they asked him to run, Woodley was offered a spot on the franchise’s practice squad.
“It was a surreal moment getting that call,” Woodley said when he heard back from the Roughriders. “When you stay down on your morals and stick to what you pray for, it’s pretty amazing what can happen to you.”
Practicing with two different teams means long hours for the 22-year-old.
Lifts, team meetings, and on-field work with the Roughriders will start just before seven in the morning and last until about 2 p.m.
