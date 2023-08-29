It happened here

Mrs. Pomeroy’s dream
The Children’s Church in Milton gained national attention in June of 1946 when Life Magazine wrote about the little chapel built next to First Parish.
Two young church members, Kathy Lunt and Jan Sager, were on the cover. A photo of assistant bellringer Jimmy Gilliat, age seven, appeared inside.
In this little church—a child-sized replica of the First Parish meeting house—children aged seven to 14 could attend a service they conducted themselves, ushering, taking up collections, reading scripture, and singing hymns.
It was Dorothy Pomeroy’s idea. The wife of the First Parish minister Dr. Vivian T. Pomeroy, Mrs. Pomeroy had first seen a children’s church in their native England, before the couple moved to Milton in 1924.
At First Parish, they established a “junior church” that met in the parish hall, but Mrs. Pomeroy envisioned more: a new type of religious education that would engage children in church activities and allow them to feel responsible for their Church.
It would be a first in America, she knew, but a children’s church, like those in England, might just work.
In the summer of 1937, First Parish purchased the unused old gray schoolhouse on the J. Malcolm Forbes estate and moved the 107-year-old building to the green at First Parish.
