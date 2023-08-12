It happened here

Tired businessmen, dancing parties, and war preparations
In Milton in 1809, Samuel Tucker spotted an opportunity.
The new Blue Hill Turnpike, linking the town of Randolph to Milton and on to Boston via the Dorchester Turnpike, made Milton the perfect place for a new tavern offering drink, food, and overnight stays.
In Scott’s Woods on the new turnpike— today, Randolph Avenue—Samuel built a tavern for his son Joshua.
According to a local historian, A. K. Teele, the most exciting time at the tavern may have come during the War of 1812, when one Saturday, a British ship appeared near Boston Harbor. Expecting an invasion, the local militias went on alert.
Joshua, a major in the militia, called his men to the tavern, where they went to work “sharpening their swords” and “molding bullets.”
Over kitchen fires, “women of the house and neighborhood” melted lead for bullets. Everyone worked well into Sunday, but in the end, the ship sailed away without a fight.
In the 1830s Cephas Belcher ran the business, now owned and licensed as an inn by his brother-in-law, Minot Thayer.
Belcher’s daughter Harriet later recalled her childhood at the busy hotel, noting it had room for as many as 30 people and was “a favorite place for dancing parties from the Lower Mills and from Randolph and even North Bridgewater.”
