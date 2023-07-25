Joe Kapp v. The NFL
Former Patriots quarterback Joe Kapp died on May 8 at the age of 85.
While he was with the Patriots, Joe lived with his wife and young son on Indian Spring Road in Milton.
Kapp played for the Patriots only for the 1970 season, but his brief time with the team led to major changes in professional football.
His difficulty with the National Football League (NFL) began as his first Pats season ended.
In 1970 Kapp had signed a three-year agreement with the Pats for $500,000. With two years remaining on it, Commissioner Pete Rozelle wanted Kapp to sign a new contract: the NFL’s Standard Player Contract.
Kapp’s original agreement gave him the option he wanted to move to another club once his three-year contract ended. He would be a free agent, something almost impossible under the standard contract. Kapp refused to sign.
In July, he reported to training camp at UMass Amherst. On the fourth day, Rozelle ordered Kapp to sign or leave.
The star quarterback packed his bags and drove home. Reporters were waiting on the lawn when he pulled into his driveway. He had no comment that day.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.