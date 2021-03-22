The May 3 Town Meeting will again be held virtually, making it the town’s fifth such meeting in a year.
Town Moderator Bob Hiss told the Select Board on March 10 that he is hopeful it will be the last Town Meeting that will need to be held over Zoom as more people are vaccinated and the COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax.
“I’m hoping this is the last remote we will have to execute,” he said.
Hiss said the previous four virtual meetings have gotten high participation, but he is concerned that there are about 30 Town Meeting members who have never registered or attended the meetings since they went virtual last year.
The Select Board unanimously approved the request for the virtual meeting.
