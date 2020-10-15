In a time when some restaurants are closing, a plan for a new rustic Italian restaurant at 88 Wharf Condominiums is moving ahead.
Experienced restaurateurs and married couple Jairo Dominguez and Teodora Bakardzhieva presented their plans for a restaurant named Madre Osteria & Bar, featuring Tuscan food, before the Select Board on Oct. 7.
The restaurant owners, who with Brian O’Donnell, are members of the Trio Restaurant Group, are seeking the transfer of a common victualler license and a liquor license from the town on the site that was built as a restaurant when the condominium complex at Milton Landing was built.
A date for a public hearing on the liquor license will be set soon.
The new restaurant pays homage to the cooking of mothers and grandmothers for all the love they give.
It will serve authentic cuisine, warm and rustic dishes in a place that’s comfortable, according to the owners.
It will also feature imported Italian wines.
“Madre is a labor of love for us,” Dominguez said. “Tucson food is made with very fresh local ingredients and lets the ingredients shine.”
He said they travelled to Tuscany several years ago and fell in love with the people and the food.
Bakardzhieva said the food is like that cooked in a home — simple, delicious and inviting — not pretentious, and served in a place that is really comfortable.
