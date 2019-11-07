One minute Jared Magee was running down Brook Road feeling good about his time and looking forward to seeing his kids at the finish line of Mike’s 5K to Crush Substance Abuse.
The next thing he remembers is a feeling of floating and calm as he regained consciousness in the back of an ambulance headed toward Boston Medical Center.
Those caring for him told Magee that he had suffered a sudden “fatal arrhythmia,” which he was later learned is, like the name implies, fatal unless fast medical intervention is made.
It was the quick action of personnel from the Milton Police and Fire Departments, Fallon Ambulance, and bystanders that saved his life, he found out.
Magee was told he was found unresponsive with no pulse, and his heart was no longer beating, when he fell on Brook Road on Oct. 19.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy singled out Milton Police Officers Pat Nee and Matt Mercer who were working along the race route on the Oct. 23 Select Board meeting for their quick action.
The two men saved Magee’s life, Dennehy said.
