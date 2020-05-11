At 10 p.m. on May 11, Jenna Lotti’s family will be stationed in front of the televisions in their Milton homes as they gather for what is the biggest moment to date in the singer-songwriter’s career: appearing on the reality television show “Songland.”
“That was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been,” said Lotti, a 2007 graduate of Milton High School.
Naturally shy, Lotti said she always gets butterflies in her stomach when she performs, but singing a song she wrote in front of music legends on national TV was a whole new level for her.
Lotti, who is still known around Milton by her family’s last name Bortolotti, was selected to pitch four of her songs to one of her favorite artists, Julia Michaels.
After making suggested revisions to three of the songs, Michaels will select one to record.
Lotti said that the show was filmed in January before the coronavirus shut the world down, so she already knows which song will be selected but everyone else will have to wait it out.
(For more read the May 7 issue of the Milton Times in print or in the e-edition.)
