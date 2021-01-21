School Superintendent James Jette

Milton School Committee members praised and thanked James Jette for his leadership during the pandemic during the Jan. 20 school board meeting before offering him the permanent job as superintendent.

(File photo by Elaine Cushman Carroll)

The Milton School Committee on a unanimous 6-0 vote appointed James Jette as the permanent superintendent of the Milton Public School District. He accepted.

