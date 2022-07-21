The School Committee voted July 14 to place school Superintendent James Jette on paid administrative leave in connection with his May 27 arrest on a charge of domestic abuse on his partner.
Meanwhile, Jette said through his attorney that he is innocent of the charge and will vigorously defend himself in court.
The charges have rocked the Milton Public Schools community where Jette has served for about 25 years, including the last two in the role of superintendent.
The School Committee’s statement also asked for “the community’s patience as this process continues.”
For more on the story see the Milton Times issue of July 21 in print or online.
