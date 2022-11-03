School Superintendent James Jette’s last official day with Milton Public Schools will be Nov. 4.
In a somber moment at its Oct. 26 meeting, the School Committee voted unanimously to accept Jette’s resignation, noting that it ended his 26 years in Milton during which he “deepened the focus on equity.”
Jette has been on paid leave since July 15, after school officials learned he had been charged with abuse of his domestic partner, a woman who is also employed by the Milton Public Schools.
Those charges have been dropped and the case was dismissed.
School Committee Chair Ada Rosmarin said that after much discussion with the Committee, both parties have “mutually agreed” to his resignation.
It is in the “best interest” of everyone involved and gives Jette a chance to pursue a new chapter in his “distinguished career,” Rosmarin said.
She thanked the community for its patience and thanked Acting School Superintendent Janet Sheehan, who agreed to come out of retirement to take the post in July and has agreed to remain in the superintendent’s role through January.
“The School Committee is grateful to Ms. Sheehan for her willingness to continue leading the district in the months ahead,” Rosmarin said.
The School Committee will begin immediately to design a search process to recruit and hire the next superintendent, she said.
“We look forward to engaging the community, including opportunities for families and staff to share their perspectives on the district’s leadership needs. Details will follow in the weeks ahead,” Rosmarin said.
In a statement, Jette said it has been “an honor and a privilege” to work in the district.
“We have many reasons to be proud of all that we have accomplished together,” he said.
