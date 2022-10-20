When Joel Krensky was a Jewish kid growing up in Roxbury in the 1920s, antisemitism was so common that he got beat up a lot.
As he recently celebrated being 100 years old, the World War II veteran acknowledged that his passion for civil rights grew out of a personal understanding of what it was like to be discriminated against.
Along with his military service, Krensky, the low-key son of Lithuanian immigrants, was a board member of Freedom House and one of the first white people to receive an NAACP award.
He held dozens of behind-the-scenes meetings at his house on Parkway Crescent in Milton and worked to promote racial integration in the 1960s.
At Krensky’s apartment door at Fuller Village, his pride in his military service in the United States Marines during World War II is evident.
Decorations with the Marine insignia hang on his door and a doormat with its motto, Semper Fi (Always Faithful), lies at the threshold.
On Sept. 24, when he turned 100 years old, two active duty Marines and an officer stepped over the doorway to salute Krensky and wish him a happy birthday. This was arranged through Milton Veterans Agent Kevin Cook, who also attended.
Krensky was given many other accolades in a memory book from his family and friends.
The day also included a visit from state Sen. Walter Timilty, who presented him with a citation from the state Senate.
Krensky said that his experiences at Iwo Jima and many other locations in the Pacific Theater helped him focus his life in the areas that mattered most: work, family, and service to others.
Asked about another possible cause of his longevity, Krensky said, “I never drank coffee and I never had any alcohol.”
Turning 100, he joked, “doesn’t happen every day.”
“I read every day. I spend all my leisure time reading,” said Krensky, who worked into his 80s at the franchise of Colpitts Travel that he ran for decades.
His daughter Joyce sat in on the interview since although his vision is great, he sometimes has trouble hearing people.
Joyce said that her parents met at a Jewish singles weekend.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.